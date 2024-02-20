NIA court declares J-K terrorist proclaimed offender





A resident of Hanjan Bala in the Rajpora area of the district, Nengroo, alias Molvi, was declared a proclaimed offender by the court on an application moved by the Pulwama police, officials said.





He was declared an Individual Terrorist by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in 2022.





"After exfiltrating to PoK, he managed many drone dropping, weapon delivery and hawala money to keep terrorist activities alive in Jammu and Kashmir," an official said.





His name has surfaced in many FIRs in recent times for approaching the local youths on social media, misguiding them to join the terrorist ranks and also taking them with weapons transport," the official added.





A police spokesperson said the Jammu and Kashmir Police appeals to all the youth not to fall prey to such acts which involve mysterious WhatsApp calls, motivating them to pick up and drop parcels as it can lead them to jail. -- PTI

