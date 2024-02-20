RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maratha quota bill to be reviewed after 10 years
February 20, 2024  14:25
Maha CM with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil
Maha CM with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil
Update: The Maharashtra legislative assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs. 

 Chief Minister Eknath Shinde tabled the Maharashtra State Socially and Educationally Backward Bill 2024 in the House during the day-long special session of the legislature on Maratha quota. 

 The bill also proposed that once the reservation comes into effect, its review could be taken after 10 years. Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who is sitting on a hunger strike since February 10, had demanded that a special session be called over the issue. 

 The government recently issued a draft notification which said if a Maratha person has documentary proof to show that he or she belongs to the agrarian Kunbi community, the person's 'sage soyre' or blood relatives too would get Kunbi caste certificates. 

 The Kunbi community falls in the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) category, and Jarange has been demanding that Kunbi certificates be issued to all Marathas. -- PTI
