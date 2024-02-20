Maha govt passes bill for 10% quota to Marathas





The Maharashtra government tabled the Bill in the state Assembly on Tuesday, intending to extend 10 per cent reservation to Marathas above the 50 per cent mark cap.





The state government has convened a one-day special session of the state legislature.





The bill for the 10 per cent Maratha quota that the Mahayuti government of Eknath Shinde has approved today is similar to the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018, introduced by the then Devendra Fadnavis government.

Maharashtra assembly unanimously passes bill providing 10 per cent reservation for Marathas in government jobs and education.