RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
J-K had to bear brunt of dynastic politics: Modi
February 20, 2024  14:12
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched several development projects in Jammu on Tuesday slammed the opposition, saying that the region, now a Union Territory, had to "bear the brunt of dynastic politics" for decades.

Addressing a mass gathering in Jammu, PM Modi said that the political parties who have indulged in dynastic politics have only cared about their own interest.

"Jammu and Kashmir had to bear the brunt of dynastic politics for decades. They are only concerned about their families, not about your interests, your families and youths of the region have suffered due to this mostly," he said, adding, "I am happy that Jammu and Kashmir is getting freedom from this dynastic politics."

Asserting that the Article 370 which was scrapped in 2019 was the biggest 'roadblock' in the development of Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister said that the UT is moving towards an overall development now.

"Article 370 was the biggest roadblock in the development of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the BJP government has abrogated it. Jammu and Kashmir is moving towards an overall development now. It is because of the abrogation of Article 370, I have urged the people to help BJP win 370 seats and NDA win 400 seats in (2024 Lok Sabha) elections," he said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

After Fighter, Another Film On Pulwama
After Fighter, Another Film On Pulwama

Telugu star Varun Tej's first pan-India film Operation Valentine will release on March 1.

How paint makers plan to tackle slowdown
How paint makers plan to tackle slowdown

Berger Paints, the country's second-largest decorative paint maker, continued to outperform its peers and gain market share in the 2023-24 (FY24) October-December quarter (third quarter, or Q3). The company posted a consolidated revenue...

Mayank Agarwal's 'No Risks' Mantra
Mayank Agarwal's 'No Risks' Mantra

With a stellar record of 398 runs, featuring two centuries and two fifties in just six appearances, can Agarwal return to the Indian team?

Drop-Dead Gorgeous Naila
Drop-Dead Gorgeous Naila

Her pronounced abs are forever on display.

Will he, won't he? Stokes' bowling return sparks speculation
Will he, won't he? Stokes' bowling return sparks speculation

Stokes, who is still recovering from a knee surgery, hasn't bowled since the second Ashes Test in June last year.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances