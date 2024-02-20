J-K had to bear brunt of dynastic politics: Modi





Addressing a mass gathering in Jammu, PM Modi said that the political parties who have indulged in dynastic politics have only cared about their own interest.





"Jammu and Kashmir had to bear the brunt of dynastic politics for decades. They are only concerned about their families, not about your interests, your families and youths of the region have suffered due to this mostly," he said, adding, "I am happy that Jammu and Kashmir is getting freedom from this dynastic politics."





Asserting that the Article 370 which was scrapped in 2019 was the biggest 'roadblock' in the development of Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister said that the UT is moving towards an overall development now.





"Article 370 was the biggest roadblock in the development of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the BJP government has abrogated it. Jammu and Kashmir is moving towards an overall development now. It is because of the abrogation of Article 370, I have urged the people to help BJP win 370 seats and NDA win 400 seats in (2024 Lok Sabha) elections," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched several development projects in Jammu on Tuesday slammed the opposition, saying that the region, now a Union Territory, had to "bear the brunt of dynastic politics" for decades.