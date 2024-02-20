RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Jarange refuses to end stir, calls meet tomorrow
February 20, 2024  15:04
Manoj Jarange Patil, the activist who led the movement to provide caste-based reservations to Marathas and is on a hunger strike, welcomed the reservation bill introduced and passed in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, but contended that the reservation which has been proposed was not as per the community's demand.

"We need reservation which we deserve, give us reservation under OBC to those who's proof of being kunbi has been found and those who don't have proof of kunbi, for them pass a law of "Sage Soyare"," Patil said minutes after the Bill was passed unanimously by the Legislative Assembly.

He has called for a meeting of the Maratha community at noon on Wednesday.
