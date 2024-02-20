It will help people get correct info: Modi on movie about Article 370





"I have heard that perhaps a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week. I think your Jai Jai Kaar (cheers) are going to be heard all over the country," Modi said, addressing a public rally at Maulana Azad Stadium in the heart of Jammu.





The prime minister's remarks, made during his second visit to the Jammu region since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, coincided with the film's imminent release late this week.





While acknowledging his lack of familiarity with the film's specifics, Modi highlighted the potential of such productions in providing the public with accurate insights.





"I do not know what the film is all about but yesterday I heard on TV that a film is coming on Article 370. Good, it will be useful for people to get correct information," Modi said.





The film, titled Article 370, is produced by Aditya Dhar, renowned for his directorial work on Uri: The Surgical Strike, which earned him the National Film Award for Best Director. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, while addressing a rally in Jammu, mentioned an upcoming movie about Article 370, emphasising the importance of dissemination of accurate information.