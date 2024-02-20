RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
It will help people get correct info: Modi on movie about Article 370
February 20, 2024  22:59
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, while addressing a rally in Jammu, mentioned an upcoming movie about Article 370, emphasising the importance of dissemination of accurate information. 

"I have heard that perhaps a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week. I think your Jai Jai Kaar (cheers) are going to be heard all over the country," Modi said, addressing a public rally at Maulana Azad Stadium in the heart of Jammu. 

The prime minister's remarks, made during his second visit to the Jammu region since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, coincided with the film's imminent release late this week. 

While acknowledging his lack of familiarity with the film's specifics, Modi highlighted the potential of such productions in providing the public with accurate insights. 

"I do not know what the film is all about but yesterday I heard on TV that a film is coming on Article 370. Good, it will be useful for people to get correct information," Modi said. 

The film, titled Article 370, is produced by Aditya Dhar, renowned for his directorial work on Uri: The Surgical Strike, which earned him the National Film Award for Best Director. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Farmers to resume Delhi march, police ordered to seize bulldozers
Farmers to resume Delhi march, police ordered to seize bulldozers

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Tuesday said the Centre should convene a daylong Parliament session to bring a legislation on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, a key demand of protesting farmers.

10% or 20%, Maratha quota must be under OBC category: Jarange
10% or 20%, Maratha quota must be under OBC category: Jarange

Speaking to reporters at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, the activist said he would wait and see if the state government converts its draft notification on 'blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas into law and then decide on the...

US vetoes UNSC resolution on Gaza ceasefire
US vetoes UNSC resolution on Gaza ceasefire

The UN Security Council on Tuesday failed to adopt a resolution calling for humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war after a veto by the US.

Bumrah rested for 4th Test; K L Rahul also ruled out
Bumrah rested for 4th Test; K L Rahul also ruled out

India's premier pace bowler and vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the fourth Test match against England.

No hiring freeze at TCS, but WFH may end
No hiring freeze at TCS, but WFH may end

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday ruled out cutting down on hiring, saying it has no plans of doing so but it may have to pace hiring according to the evolving demand scenario. TCS is the largest Indian software exporter in...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances