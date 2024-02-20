RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Guv house offers shelter for Sandeshkhali women
February 20, 2024  09:12
Sandeshkhali women speak to NCW chief
Sandeshkhali women speak to NCW chief
A 'peace home' has been opened at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata from Monday to provide temporary refuge to the victims of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.Speaking to ANI, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Governor CV Ananda Bose, Sandip Rajput, said on Monday that the idea of opening the peace home was initiated by Governor CV Anand Bose after his recent visit to Sandeshkhali.

"The governor recently visited Sandeshkhali. He had issued a helpline number, and so we have been receiving several calls. A peace home/safe home has been opened in Raj Bhavan in Kolkata to accommodate the victims of Sandeshkhali. The food and water will be made available for free," Sandip Rajput said.

When asked whether any women expressed willingness to come to the peace home, OSD said that many people have expressed their desire to come and Raj Bhawan is ready to accommodate them. "We are fully prepared," he added. -- ANI
