Fresh snowfall in Badrinath, Kedarnath
February 20, 2024  01:07
The Badrinath temple/File image
Badrinath, Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib received snowfall while the lower areas in Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts received rain, intensifying the cold across Uttarakhand. 

The sky remained overcast at various places in the plains, including Dehradun. 

Badrinath received light intermittent snowfall for two days starting Sunday, a temple committee official said. 

Badrinath, Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib, Valley of Flowers National Park, Nanda Devi National Park and large areas of Kedarnath Musk Deer Sanctuary are covered with fresh snow, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee media in-charge Harish Gaur said. 

Temperatures have dropped significantly due to rain and snowfall, he said. -- PTI
