Fire breaks out in flat in Mumbai high-rise; no injuries

Fire breaks out in flat in Mumbai high-rise; no injuriesFebruary 20, 2024 00:57
A fire broke out in a flat in a 21-storey residential building in suburban Kandivali on Monday night, a fire brigade official said.
No injuries were reported in the fire that started in the building, Orchid, in the Mahavir Nagar area of the western suburb at around 8.35 pm and was doused after 20 minutes, he said.
According to the official, the blaze erupted in an air conditioner in a flat on the 20th floor of the building.
Two fire engines, one jumbo water tanker and other equipment were deployed to douse the flames, he said.
The exact cause of the fire was not yet known, the official added. -- PTI
