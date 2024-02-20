RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Fire breaks out in flat in Mumbai high-rise; no injuries
February 20, 2024  00:57
image
A fire broke out in a flat in a 21-storey residential building in suburban Kandivali on Monday night, a fire brigade official said. 

No injuries were reported in the fire that started in the building, Orchid, in the Mahavir Nagar area of the western suburb at around 8.35 pm and was doused after 20 minutes, he said. 

According to the official, the blaze erupted in an air conditioner in a flat on the 20th floor of the building. 

Two fire engines, one jumbo water tanker and other equipment were deployed to douse the flames, he said. 

The exact cause of the fire was not yet known, the official added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

If Navy can ..: SC raps govt, Coast Guard over women's permanent commission
If Navy can ..: SC raps govt, Coast Guard over women's permanent commission

The bench asked whether the Union was still adopting "a patriarchal approach" despite the judgements of the top court on grant of permanent commission to women officers in the three armed forces- Army, Air force and the Navy.

Farmers reject govt's MSP offer, to march to Delhi on Feb 21
Farmers reject govt's MSP offer, to march to Delhi on Feb 21

Farmers leaders taking part in the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation on Monday rejected the Centre's proposal of procuring pulses, maize and cotton at MSP by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in farmers' interest and announced...

England to persist with Bazball despite Rajkot thrashing
England to persist with Bazball despite Rajkot thrashing

Coach Brendon McCullum said England will continue with their attacking Bazball approach in the last two Tests.

Hockey: Sreejesh shines as India edge Spain
Hockey: Sreejesh shines as India edge Spain

Goalkeeper P R Sreejesh's heroics saw India pull off a thrilling 8-7 shootout win against Spain.

Equestrian: Agarwalla wins Paris Olympics quota
Equestrian: Agarwalla wins Paris Olympics quota

Anush Agarwalla was allotted the quota on the basis of his performance in four FEI events.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances