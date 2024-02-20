RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ED tells HC it won't arrest Sameer Wankhede till March 1
February 20, 2024  12:54
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that it will extend till March 1 its previous statement that it would not arrest Sameer Wankhede, the former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in a money laundering case. 

 A division bench of Justices P D Naik and N R Borkar accepted the statement and posted Wankhede's petition against the case on March 1. 

 The bench directed the probe agency to produce a copy of the ECIR (complaint) on that day. The ED registered a money laundering case against Wankhede after taking cognisance of a first information report (FIR) by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an alleged Rs 25-crore bribe demand from superstar Shah Rukh Khan's family to spare his son in a drugs case.
