ED tells HC it won't arrest Sameer Wankhede till March 1

ED tells HC it won't arrest Sameer Wankhede till March 1February 20, 2024 12:54
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that it will extend till March 1 its previous statement that it would not arrest Sameer Wankhede, the former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in a money laundering case.
A division bench of Justices P D Naik and N R Borkar accepted the statement and posted Wankhede's petition against the case on March 1.
The bench directed the probe agency to produce a copy of the ECIR (complaint) on that day. The ED registered a money laundering case against Wankhede after taking cognisance of a first information report (FIR) by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an alleged Rs 25-crore bribe demand from superstar Shah Rukh Khan's family to spare his son in a drugs case.
TOP STORIES
Delhi's St Stephen suspends over 100 students for missing morning assembly
The alleged suspension was criticised by a member of faculty at the college for "forcing" to take part in a religious activity and on grounds of university rules and regulations. He also demanded disciplinary action against the person...