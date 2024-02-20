Calcutta HC allows Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali





The division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam refused to interfere into a single bench order that allowed Adhikari and another BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh to visit Sandeshkhali on Tuesday.





The West Bengal government moved an appeal before the division bench challenging Monday's order of Justice Kausik Chanda.





The division bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, directed the BJP leader to ensure that none of the supporters or people belonging to the party accompany them, except security personnel, who have been deployed for them.





Earlier today, the Supreme Court's refusal to entertain a plea seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation or Special Investigation Team (SIT) in sexual assault of women in Sandeshkhali.





"On Monday, the hearing took place for the whole day. All the options were discussed... We are leaving after receiving the court's order... We hope that we don't need to go to court for the third time. One to two senior officers called me in the morning and asked me to come (to Sandeshkhali) after 11 am..." said BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.





Bengal BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul says, "Mamata Banerjee wants to hide a lot of things. If we go to Sandeshkhali today, 'insects' will come out in the open. So, we are not being allowed to go. Our LoP has the permission from the Court..."





The situation in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali sparked a war of words between the ruling and opposition parties with the Bharatiya Janata Party alleging atrocities against women there and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing the BJP of fomenting trouble in the area.

