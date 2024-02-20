Byju's investors call for EGM on Friday to oust him





The shareholders, who have called the EGM, collectively hold more than 30 percent stake in Byju's.





Raveendran and family own about 26 percent in the company.





The sources in the know said the Extraordinary General Meeting notice calls for ouster of the current board of Think & Learn, the firm that operates Byju's, composed of Raveendran, his wife and co-founder Divya Gokulnath and his brother Riju Ravindran.





Detailing the reasons for seeking the ouster, the notice listed alleged financial mismanagement, erosion of value due to management's failure to enforce the company's legal rights and concealment of material information.





Earlier this month, South Africa's Prosus, Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital), General Atlantic, Sofina, The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Owl Ventures, and Sand Capital issued a joint statement seeking change of guard at the company. -- PTI

