BJP's Adhikari heads to Sandheshkhali AGAIN
February 20, 2024  10:15
Suvendu Adhikari was stopped 2 times earlier
The situation in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district remained tense over protests against TMC-led atrocities and sexual harassment, even as police maintained a strong presence in the area on Tuesday. 

 The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari is scheduled to visit Sandeshkhali on Tuesday morning. 

Adhikari was earlier stopped twice from visiting the area. 

 The Calcutta High Court, which on Monday granted permission to Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali, had also directed the BJP leader not to give any provocative speech or create any law and order situation in the restive area. 

 "I want to go there and talk to the locals. I want to stand by the people there," Adhikari said. 

 Meanwhile, a journalist of a Bengali news channel, who was reporting from Sandeshkhali, was arrested on Monday night. The police said the journalist was arrested following a complaint of barging into the residence of a local woman. 

 The Kolkata Press Club has condemned the arrest. National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Monday called for the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and imposition of President's Rule following unrest in Sandeshkhali, drawing a rebuttal from the ruling TMC, which accused the panel of echoing the BJP's agenda. 

 A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion.
Just Starting Your Career? 10 Useful Tips

Investing the time and resources needed to acquire new skill sets and sharpen existing ones will enable you to stay relevant and make you more employable, says Ankit Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Unstop.

Jadeja Salutes His Wife!

'I wish to dedicate this accolade to my wife, who has worked tirelessly behind the scenes, offering invaluable mental support. Her steadfast confidence in me serves as a powerful motivator.'

Bairstow's last chance? McCullum speaks out on selection dilemma

Bairstow's highest score in the series so far was 37, posted in the opener in Hyderabad

You speak of 'nari shakti', show it here: SC raps govt over women's permanent commission

The bench asked whether the Union was still adopting "a patriarchal approach" despite the judgements of the top court on grant of permanent commission to women officers in the three armed forces- Army, Air force and the Navy.

The Girl Who Caught Bollywood's Eye

'The fact that I got noticed in a film that stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is a big high for me.'

