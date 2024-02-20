RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP trying to poach Cong's MLAs in C'garh: Baghel
February 20, 2024  08:49
Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday accused the ruling BJP of trying to poach his party's MLAs in Chhattisgarh by luring them with ministerial berths and tickets for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Talking to reporters at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur, he claimed the BJP is resorting to such tactics as it anticipates defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, likely to be held in April-May.

Responding to a query, Baghel said, "An MLA (of Congress) recently told me in Vidhan Sabha that they (BJP) approached him promising a Lok Sabha poll ticket and a ministerial berth if they retain power at the Centre. Such talks are going on continuously."

BJP leaders were not available for comment on Baghel's claim.

Recent political developments in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra clearly indicate the BJP is going to face defeat in the 2024 national elections. Therefore, it has been engineering divisions in  other parties as it does not have confidence to face polls on its own strength, the former CM stated.

Baghel, who was Chhattisgarh CM from 2018 to 2023, was ousted from office after the Congress lost the November assembly polls to the BJP. -- PTI 
