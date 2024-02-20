RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP team in Sandeshkhali call Sikh cop 'Khalistani'
February 20, 2024  16:00
The Sikh police officer said he was just doing his duty
A Sikh IPS officer, who was deputed at Dhamakhali to prevent senior West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from visiting restive Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, got agitated after a group of activists of the saffron party allegedly hurled the 'Khalistani' jibe at him. 

 BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, accompanying Adhikari, claimed that the police officer wasn't fulfilling his duties and dismissed the allegation that BJP supporters called him a 'Khalistani'. 

 Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the BJP's "divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries", and condemned the "audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of Sikhs, revered for their sacrifices and unwavering determination to our nation". 

 IPS officer Jaspreet Singh, who along with his team was deputed at Dhamakhali and had put up barricades to stop Adhikari from visiting Sandeshkhali located just across Kalindi River, was allegedly called a "Khalistani" by a group of BJP supporters. 

 "Just because I am wearing a turban, you people are calling me a Khalistani? Is this what you have learnt? If a police officer wears a turban and performs his duty honestly, he becomes a Khalistani for you? Shame on you," he was heard saying to the BJP supporters. 

 Singh said he was just doing his job. "I am just doing my job. Did I say anything about your religion, why are you speaking about my religion?" he said. 

 Banerjee shared a video clip on X and said the BJP's divisive politics has crossed all constitutional limits. "Today, the BJP's divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries. As per @BJP4India every person wearing a TURBAN is a KHALISTANI. I VEHEMENTLY CONDEMN this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our SIKH BROTHERS & SISTERS, revered for their SACRIFICES and UNWAVERING DETERMINATION to our nation," she posted on X. 

 "We stand firm in protecting Bengal's social harmony and will take stern lawful measures to prevent any attempts to disrupt it," she said. The BJP, however, denied the charge and accused the police officer of not performing his duty as per the Constitution.
