RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bengal police arrest journalist in Sandeshkhali
February 20, 2024  01:41
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose during his visit to Sandeshkhali./File image/ANI Photo
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose during his visit to Sandeshkhali./File image/ANI Photo
The West Bengal police on Monday arrested a journalist associated with a private news channel in Sandeshkhali.  

Journalist who has been arrested by the police is associated with Republic TV.  

Further details are awaited.  

West Bengal's Sandeshkhali area has been witnessing massive unrest for over 10 days as women protestors are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides.  

Trinamool Congress leader and one of the associates of TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, Shibu Hazra, who was arrested earlier in connection with the Sandeshkhali violence issue, was sent to police custody for eight days on Sunday.  

After visiting West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, National Commission for Women's chairperson Rekha Sharma on Monday demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. -- ANI

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

New zoos, safaris require SC approval; issues forest conservation directives
New zoos, safaris require SC approval; issues forest conservation directives

The top court took note of the submission that the definition of forest under the 2023 amended law on conservation leaves out nearly 1.99 lakh sq km of forest land from the ambit of 'forest' which can be used for other purposes.

Cong will conduct wealth survey if voted to power: Rahul Gandhi
Cong will conduct wealth survey if voted to power: Rahul Gandhi

Without making two-thirds of the country's population a development partner, India's prosperity is impossible, the Congress leader added.

If Navy can ..: SC raps govt, Coast Guard over women's permanent commission
If Navy can ..: SC raps govt, Coast Guard over women's permanent commission

The bench asked whether the Union was still adopting "a patriarchal approach" despite the judgements of the top court on grant of permanent commission to women officers in the three armed forces- Army, Air force and the Navy.

Farmers reject govt's MSP offer, to march to Delhi on Feb 21
Farmers reject govt's MSP offer, to march to Delhi on Feb 21

Farmers leaders taking part in the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation on Monday rejected the Centre's proposal of procuring pulses, maize and cotton at MSP by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in farmers' interest and announced...

England to persist with Bazball despite Rajkot thrashing
England to persist with Bazball despite Rajkot thrashing

Coach Brendon McCullum said England will continue with their attacking Bazball approach in the last two Tests.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances