Bengal police arrest journalist in Sandeshkhali

Bengal police arrest journalist in SandeshkhaliFebruary 20, 2024 01:41
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose during his visit to Sandeshkhali./File image/ANI Photo
The West Bengal police on Monday arrested a journalist associated with a private news channel in Sandeshkhali.
Journalist who has been arrested by the police is associated with Republic TV.
Further details are awaited.
West Bengal's Sandeshkhali area has been witnessing massive unrest for over 10 days as women protestors are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides.
Trinamool Congress leader and one of the associates of TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, Shibu Hazra, who was arrested earlier in connection with the Sandeshkhali violence issue, was sent to police custody for eight days on Sunday.
After visiting West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, National Commission for Women's chairperson Rekha Sharma on Monday demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. -- ANI
TOP STORIES
New zoos, safaris require SC approval; issues forest conservation directives
The top court took note of the submission that the definition of forest under the 2023 amended law on conservation leaves out nearly 1.99 lakh sq km of forest land from the ambit of 'forest' which can be used for other purposes.
If Navy can ..: SC raps govt, Coast Guard over women's permanent commission
The bench asked whether the Union was still adopting "a patriarchal approach" despite the judgements of the top court on grant of permanent commission to women officers in the three armed forces- Army, Air force and the Navy.