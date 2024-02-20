Bengal police arrest journalist in Sandeshkhali





Journalist who has been arrested by the police is associated with Republic TV.





Further details are awaited.





West Bengal's Sandeshkhali area has been witnessing massive unrest for over 10 days as women protestors are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides.





Trinamool Congress leader and one of the associates of TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, Shibu Hazra, who was arrested earlier in connection with the Sandeshkhali violence issue, was sent to police custody for eight days on Sunday.





After visiting West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, National Commission for Women's chairperson Rekha Sharma on Monday demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. -- ANI





The West Bengal police on Monday arrested a journalist associated with a private news channel in Sandeshkhali.