An evening with a cricket legend

An evening with a cricket legendFebruary 20, 2024 13:05
An illuminating conversation with Chandu Borde, 90, one of India's finest cricketers in the 1960s with Nikhil Lakshman/Rediff.com. Read the interview here.
