8 invalidated votes in Chandigarh poll to be counted





"We would like to see ballots which were invalidated," says the court. The court scrutinises the ballot papers and says eight votes cast in favour of AAP candidate had extra "marks".





A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud examined the eight "invalid" votes at the heart of the row between the BJP and the AAP, and said they "shall be recounted... treated as valid" and "results declared on the basis of that". The court calls for recounting, says, "Let eight rejected ballots be also counted."





The Supreme Court on Monday ordered that the ballot papers and video that have been taken into custody by the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court according to its order, be produced before the apex court today.





A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra directed that the necessary security arrangements shall be made to ensure the safe transit and proper preservation and custody of ballet papers along with judicial officers.





The bench expressed concern over the "horse trading" and slammed Anil Masih, the Returning Officer for the Chandigarh Municipal polls, saying he must be prosecuted for "defacing ballot papers". "We are deeply concerned about the horse-trading which is taking place...," the bench said at the end of the hearing.

Chandigarh mayoral polls: Judicial officer appointed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court produces records including ballot papers in the mayoral polls row.