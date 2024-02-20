RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
8 invalidated votes in Chandigarh poll to be counted
February 20, 2024  15:17
AAP supporters scuffle with police over the polls
AAP supporters scuffle with police over the polls
Chandigarh mayoral polls: Judicial officer appointed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court produces records including ballot papers in the mayoral polls row.

"We would like to see ballots which were invalidated," says the court. The court scrutinises the ballot papers and says eight votes cast in favour of AAP candidate had extra "marks". 

A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud examined the eight "invalid" votes at the heart of the row between the BJP and the AAP, and said they "shall be recounted... treated as valid" and "results declared on the basis of that". The court calls for recounting, says, "Let eight rejected ballots be also counted."

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered that the ballot papers and video that have been taken into custody by the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court according to its order, be produced before the apex court today. 

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra directed that the necessary security arrangements shall be made to ensure the safe transit and proper preservation and custody of ballet papers along with judicial officers.  

The bench expressed concern over the "horse trading" and slammed Anil Masih, the Returning Officer for the Chandigarh Municipal polls, saying he must be prosecuted for "defacing ballot papers".  "We are deeply concerned about the horse-trading which is taking place...," the bench said at the end of the hearing.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Maha passes bill to provide 10% quota for Marathas
Maha passes bill to provide 10% quota for Marathas

The Maharashtra State Socially and Educationally Backward Bill 2024 also proposed that after the reservation comes into effect, its review could be taken after 10 years.

Swami Prasad Maurya quits Samajwadi Party
Swami Prasad Maurya quits Samajwadi Party

Maurya resigned as the party's national general secretary on February 13, accusing the leadership of discriminating against him and not defending him over his controversial statements on the Ramcharitmanas and the Ayodhya temple...

Cong: Buzz over Kamal Nath joining BJP was created by...
Cong: Buzz over Kamal Nath joining BJP was created by...

Congress general secretary Bhanwar Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said there is no truth in the speculation of senior party leader Kamal Nath joining the Bharatiya Janata Party and claimed such talks were a creation of the media and the...

Kiara To Star In Don 3
Kiara To Star In Don 3

Farhan has revealed that Kiara Advani will join the cast, opposite Ranveer Singh.

'Is Gratuity Above Rs 20 Lakh Taxed?'
'Is Gratuity Above Rs 20 Lakh Taxed?'

Ask rediffGURU and tax expert Mihir Tanna your income tax-related questions.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances