4 Raj cops suspended for inaction on sale of 'beef'





The action was taken after some people were caught while allegedly selling suspected beef in the open in a deserted place in the district, they said.





After getting information of cow slaughter and selling of beef in the open, several police teams conducted raids in the area and caught some suspects.





The police also shifted around a dozen cows wandering in the area to a cow shelter and demolished several huts to remove encroachments from government land.





Jaipur inspector general of police Umesh Dutta said that various teams were formed for combing operations in four districts of the range.





Following information of cow slaughter and beef selling in Kishangarh Bas area, police detained several people and recovered fresh meat which was sent for testing, he said.





"We have recovered some substance which is being scientifically checked. Some suspects have been detained and are being questioned," Dutta said. -- PTI

Four policemen were suspended and other personnel at a police station in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district shifted to the police lines for not taking action against people allegedly selling meat suspected to be beef, officials said on Monday.