3 Indians killed in mishap at Uzbekistan project site





"We express our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recovery to the injured," said the embassy in a post on X.





Embassy officials have visited the site and met the injured victims at the Almalyk City Hospital.





"We are in touch with the employing company and the local authorities to ensure all possible assistance," it also said.





Next of kin of all the victims are being contacted by the employing company and the Embassy.





"Our emergency contact number is +998 933875242," the embassy also said. -- ANI

In a tragic accident of roof collapse at a project site in Uzbekistan city Almalyk on Tuesday, three Indian workers lost their lives while 30 sustained injuries, the Indian Embassy in Uzbekistan informed.