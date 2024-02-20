2018 defamation case: Rahul reaches court





In response to the summons issued by the District Civil Court in Sultanpur to Rahul Gandhi to appear before the court in a defamation case, Jairam Ramesh, the Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications on Tuesday said, "The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will not be derailed. Rahul Gandhi will not be silenced. The Indian National Congress will not be intimidated."





"This morning Rahul Gandhi will be at the District Civil Court in Sultanpur that had issued a summons to him 36 hours earlier to appear before it on a defamation case filed by a BJP leader in August 2018. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will not be derailed. Rahul Gandhi will not be silenced. The Indian National Congress will not be intimidated," he said in a post on 'X'.





The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered its 38th day on Tuesday. The yatra will start from Fursantganj in Amethi district and will move towards Raebareli and Lucknow today.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Sultanpur Court in connection with a 2018 defamation case.