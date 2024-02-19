RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


UP moved from red-tapism to red-carpet culture: PM
February 19, 2024  16:02
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the BJP government has laid emphasis on both ease of living and ease of doing business in Uttar Pradesh and has worked towards saturation of welfare schemes which is "true justice and true secularism".

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony for investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023) held in February last year, the Prime Minister said the state has transitioned from red-tapism to red-carpet culture in the past seven years of double-engine government.

He said the state is taking rapid strides in development and has seen a significant drop in crime.

"In the past seven years since Uttar Pradesh got the 'double-engine government', the state has transitioned from red-tapism to 'red-carpet' culture. During this period, Uttar Pradesh has not only experienced a significant decrease in crime rates but also a substantial increase in trading and business opportunities," he said.

"We have given equal importance to ease of living and ease of doing business in Uttar Pradesh. The purpose of double engine government is that no beneficiary is not left out of any government scheme," he added. -- PTI
