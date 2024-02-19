SP offers 11 seats to Cong, will join Yatra if...





"Right now talks are going on, lists have come from their side and from ours as well, the moment the seats are distributed and decided, the Samajwadi Party will join Congress's Nyaya Yatra," Yadav said speaking to reporters on Monday.





The Samajwadi Party has offered 11 seats to the grand old party while the Congress' state unit has demanded a higher allocation. Ajay Rai, the Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit chief, had earlier said the party should get around two dozen seats it had won in the 2009 general elections.





The Samajwadi Party and the Congress are partners in the INDIA bloc. The success of the seat sharing talks between the two are crucial, especially after the failure of such talks with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has decided to contest in her state alone.





The Samajwadi Party president had come to pay his obeisance to Acharya Narendra Deva on his death anniversary.





"Acharya Narender had strengthened and given a new direction to the socialist movement. Socialists have a lot to learn from his life. So we come back here every time," Yadav said speaking on the contributions of the freedom fighter.





Speaking about the significance of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Yadav said, "The 2024 elections are significant. It is an election to save the Constitution and save the future of the country, save Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, to save fraternity."





Yadav stressed the importance of ousting the Bharatiya Janata Party government out of power in the Centre, saying, "If this government comes back to power, then Babasaheb Ahmedkar's and the socialist's struggle for reservations will come to an end."

