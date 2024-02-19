RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Snowfall in parts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu in Himachal
February 19, 2024  20:40
File image
File image
Parts of Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and higher reaches of Kullu and Chamba districts received moderate to heavy snowfall, the MeT office in Shimla said on Monday. 

The weather office had issued a "red' alert for "heavy' to "very heavy' rain/snowfall and thunderstorms accompanied by hail, gusty winds and lightning in seven out of 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh on Monday. 

Kusumseri, Udaipur, Gondla, Keylong and Hansa in Lahaul and Spiti district received 50.6 cm, 39 cm, 27 cm, 21 cm and 11 cm of snowfall respectively while Kalpa and Pook in Kinnaur district received 2.6 cm and 1 cm snow besides Bharmour in Chamba which received 12 cm of snow, it said. 

The higher reaches of Kullu, including the south portal of the Atal Tunnel, are receiving intermittent snowfall and traffic beyond Manali has been stopped. 

The higher areas of Dalhousie also received snow, according to reports. "Light' to "moderate' rains occurred in mid and lower hills and Tissa in Chamba received the highest rainfall of 41 mm followed by Sangla, Bharmour and Manali 11 mm each, Dalhousie and Chamba 5 mm each. 

Cold wave conditions have revived in the state. The sky remained heavily overcast and strong winds lashed the region, signalling more snow and rain in the state. 

A western disturbance has affected western Himalayan region since Saturday night. 

The MeT office has cautioned that essential services like electricity, water and communication could be affected. 

The minimum temperatures rose by a few notches and stayed two to eight degrees above normal, it said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SC calls for Chandigarh mayoral poll ballot papers, video of counting day
SC calls for Chandigarh mayoral poll ballot papers, video of counting day

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud directed the Chandigarh administration on Monday to provide security to the judicial officer, to be appointed by the high court, to ensure the safety of the officer and the records.

Arrest of Chanda Kochhar, husband was 'abuse of power by CBI'
Arrest of Chanda Kochhar, husband was 'abuse of power by CBI'

The arrest of ICICI Bank's former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a loan fraud case was "without application of mind and...

SC upholds EC order, says Sharad Pawar faction can use this name ....
SC upholds EC order, says Sharad Pawar faction can use this name ....

The bench gave liberty to Sharad Pawar to move the poll panel for allocation of the party symbol and directed the poll panel to allot it in one week of the application.

Goa minister injured in stone pelting after unveiling Shivaji statue
Goa minister injured in stone pelting after unveiling Shivaji statue

There was heavy police presence in Sao Jose De Areal village near Margao town on Sunday after some people installed a statue of the Maratha king, while another group took objection.

Paytm app may lose access to digital wallet facility
Paytm app may lose access to digital wallet facility

The Paytm application (app) could potentially face a permanent loss of its integrated mobile wallet feature, currently owned by Paytm Payments Bank (Paytm PB). With the recent crackdown on Paytm PB, sources say getting a fresh wallet...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances