SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking court-monitored probe into Sandeshkhali
February 19, 2024  15:54
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI or SIT probe into the violence in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali village. 

 A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih said the Calcutta High Court is already seized of the matter and taken cognisance.

 "Let there be no dual forums," the bench said while granting liberty to the PIL petitioner to approach the high court. As the bench was disinclined to entertain the matter, petitioner-lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava withdrew the PIL. 

The matter was dismissed as withdrawn. Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, has been witnessing violent protests over allegations of sexual abuse of women by a local TMC leader and his supporters. 

 Several women have accused local Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of land grab and sexual assault. Sheikh is absconding ever since a mob, allegedly linked to him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a corruption case. PTI
Warner described local fans as "derogatory and pretty vulgar" after the Australians were targeted for abuse during a test and ODI tour of New Zealand in 2016.

She's a style rock star.

India may not be contemplating life after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli just yet but the robust display of their fringe players against England will have eased any fears about how they will cope when the old guard steps aside.

The Gandhi-led yatra will pass through Amethi on Monday. It will then enter Raebareli, where the Samajwadi Party chief had earlier said he would join.

Indian women's team eased past Uzbekistan while the men endured successive defeats with the loss to South Korea in the World Table Tennis Team Championships in Busan on Monday.

