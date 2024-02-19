Priyanka Gandhi discharged from hospital after treatment





The Congress General secretary had earlier expressed her disappointment in not being able to participate in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on February 16 due to her illness.





"I was really looking forward to receiving the BJNY in UP today but unfortunately, have ended up admitted to hospital. I will be there as soon as I am better! Meanwhile wishing all the yatris, my colleagues in UP who have worked hard towards making arrangements for the yatra and my sweet brother, all success as they reach Chandauli today," Priyanka Gandhi posted on X.





Earlier on Monday, Congress general secretary (communications), Jairam Ramesh said that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be paused on Tuesday morning as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been issued a summon to appear before the district civil court in Sultanpur in connection with a defamation case.





The Congress general secretary informed that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which has entered its 37th day today, will be paused on Tuesday morning and will resume from Fursatganj in Amethi at 2 pm. -- ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi who was admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi after a complaint of dehydration and stomach infection has been discharged after the treatment, sources said on Monday.