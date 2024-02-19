RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
No Aadhaar number has been cancelled, says UIDAI
February 19, 2024  23:54
File image
File image
Unique Identification Authority of India on Monday said to keep the Aadhaar database updated, intimations are issued to Aadhaar number holders from time to time, but no number has been cancelled. 

Aadhaar, as the most commonly used digital identity, is used to avail of numerous subsidies, benefits and services, UIDAI said on its website adding that to maintain the accuracy of the Aadhaar database, the authority had initiated an exercise for update of documents and Aadhaar information. 

"In the course of activities undertaken to keep the Aadhaar database updated, intimations are issued from time to time to Aadhaar number holders. In this connection, it is clarified that no Aadhaar number has been cancelled," UIDAI said. 

In case any Aadhaar number holder has any grievance they can submit their feedback to UIDAI, it said, promising that grievance will be duly addressed. 

"In case any Aadhaar number holder has any grievance in this regard, they may submit their feedback to UIDAI at this link https://uidai.gov.in/en/ contact-support/feedback.html. Any such grievance will be duly addressed," it said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

If Navy can ..: SC raps govt, Coast Guard over women's permanent commission
If Navy can ..: SC raps govt, Coast Guard over women's permanent commission

The bench asked whether the Union was still adopting "a patriarchal approach" despite the judgements of the top court on grant of permanent commission to women officers in the three armed forces- Army, Air force and the Navy.

Farmers reject govt's MSP offer, to march to Delhi on Feb 21
Farmers reject govt's MSP offer, to march to Delhi on Feb 21

Farmers leaders taking part in the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation on Monday rejected the Centre's proposal of procuring pulses, maize and cotton at MSP by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in farmers' interest and announced...

England to persist with Bazball despite Rajkot thrashing
England to persist with Bazball despite Rajkot thrashing

Coach Brendon McCullum said England will continue with their attacking Bazball approach in the last two Tests.

Hockey: Sreejesh shines as India edge Spain
Hockey: Sreejesh shines as India edge Spain

Goalkeeper P R Sreejesh's heroics saw India pull off a thrilling 8-7 shootout win against Spain.

Equestrian: Agarwalla wins Paris Olympics quota
Equestrian: Agarwalla wins Paris Olympics quota

Anush Agarwalla was allotted the quota on the basis of his performance in four FEI events.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances