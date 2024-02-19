No Aadhaar number has been cancelled, says UIDAI





Aadhaar, as the most commonly used digital identity, is used to avail of numerous subsidies, benefits and services, UIDAI said on its website adding that to maintain the accuracy of the Aadhaar database, the authority had initiated an exercise for update of documents and Aadhaar information.





"In the course of activities undertaken to keep the Aadhaar database updated, intimations are issued from time to time to Aadhaar number holders. In this connection, it is clarified that no Aadhaar number has been cancelled," UIDAI said.





In case any Aadhaar number holder has any grievance they can submit their feedback to UIDAI, it said, promising that grievance will be duly addressed.





"In case any Aadhaar number holder has any grievance in this regard, they may submit their feedback to UIDAI at this link https://uidai.gov.in/en/ contact-support/feedback.html. Any such grievance will be duly addressed," it said. -- PTI

