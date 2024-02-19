Mohua Moitra skips ED summons in FEMA case





The ED had issued summons to Moitra on February 15, asking her to appear before it on February 19 in the case. She was asked to appear before the agency's headquarters in Delhi with some documents related to some foreign investments.





The agency wants to question Moitra in the case under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999. ED investigators want to record her statement linked to the case.





The 49-year-old politician is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) too and it is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against her on the reference from the Lokpal. It is learned that the ED case is based on the reference to the CBI case. -- ANI

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra on Monday skipped the Directorate of Enforcement (ED)'s summons issued against her last week in connection with irregularities in a foreign exchange contravention case.