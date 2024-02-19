RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Missing toddler of nomadic couple traced after 20-hour search in Kerala capital
February 19, 2024  22:38
File image
Nearly 20 hours after she went missing from a wayside tent, a two-year-old girl, daughter of a nomadic couple from Bihar, was found in a deep drainage canal near a railway track in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday evening. 

A police team, which was carrying out a search in the area, came across the child who was found lying in the drainage, the police said. 

They later shifted the girl to the nearby general hospital. 

Television channels showed visuals of the police personnel running with the child in their hands and shifting her to their vehicle to take her to the hospital. She was also given water by the police personnel in the vehicle. 

The isolated area, where the girl was found, is not far away from the place from where she had gone missing while sleeping with her parents and siblings. 

Confirming the successful tracing of the toddler, DCP Nidhinraj later told reporters that the first priority of the police is to give medical care to the child. 

"We could find her alive...that is most important. The child seems to be ok. The rest of things we can tell after a detailed medical check up," he told the media. -- PTI
