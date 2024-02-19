RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi assumes charge as Vice Chief of Army Staff
February 19, 2024  22:15
Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, who has vast operational experience along the frontiers with China and Pakistan, on Monday assumed charge as Vice Chief of the Army Staff, succeeding Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar. 

Lt Gen Dwivedi is the front-runner to become the Army Chief when incumbent General Manoj Pande retires on May 31. 

Prior to taking over as Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen Dwivedi was serving as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command from 2022-2024 in an "extremely challenging operational environment", the Army said in a statement. 

An alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa, Lt Gen Dwivedi was commissioned into 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in 1984, a unit he later commanded. 

"The General officer has had a unique distinction of balanced exposure of both Northern and Western Theatres," the Army said. 

In his illustrious career spanning 39 years, he has held command appointments in challenging operational environments, spanning the length and breadth of the country. 

He commanded his unit in Kashmir Valley as well as in Rajasthan. 

Lt Gen Dwivedi was the Sector Commander and the Inspector General of Assam Rifles in an intense counter terrorism environment in the north east. -- PTI
