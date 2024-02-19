RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kejriwal skipped 6th ED summons because...
February 19, 2024  10:04
image
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before ED, its summons is illegal, says AAP. "ED should wait for court's decision instead of repeatedly sending summons to the Delhi CM," AAP said. 

A Delhi court on Saturday granted exemption to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from personal appearance for the day in connection with a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate against him over non-compliance with its summonses in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

"ED itself has gone to court. Instead of sending summons again and again, ED should wait for the court's decision," a party source said.
 
 On February 2, Kejriwal skipped the ED's summons for the fifth time in connection with the money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case.
 
 Kejriwal, on February 17, appeared before the Rouse Avenue Court via video conferencing following a complaint by the ED over his alleged non-compliance with its summons.
 
 Kejriwal, while appearing virtually, informed the court that he wanted to join the court proceedings physically, but due to the confidence motion and budget sessions, he was unable to attend physically.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Congress suffers from Modi phobia'
'Congress suffers from Modi phobia'

'They hate him so much that if PM Modi says the Sun rises in the east the Congress will say the Sun rises in the west.'

When Sudha, Narayana Murthy Broke Up
When Sudha, Narayana Murthy Broke Up

After agonizing over this for weeks, he made a decision. When they met after work one evening, he startled her by blurting out, 'I think we should break up.' A moving excerpt from Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni's An Uncommon Love: The Early...

The Reason Why Dangal's Suhani Died
The Reason Why Dangal's Suhani Died

The sudden demise of actor Suhani Bhatnagar, who made her acting debut in the 2016 blockbuster Dangal, as Aamir Khan's daughter, has left the film industry in shock.

Digital Competition Bill Wants Interoperability
Digital Competition Bill Wants Interoperability

It is being suggested that apps, such as WhatsApp and Telegram, should share their APIs with each other to ensure there is interoperability, just as it exists across email services.

Deepika's Stunning BAFTA Look
Deepika's Stunning BAFTA Look

This is Deepika's first time at the BAFTAs and she treated fans with a glimpse of her look on social media.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances