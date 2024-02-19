Kejriwal skipped 6th ED summons because...

A Delhi court on Saturday granted exemption to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from personal appearance for the day in connection with a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate against him over non-compliance with its summonses in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

"ED itself has gone to court. Instead of sending summons again and again, ED should wait for the court's decision," a party source said.

On February 2, Kejriwal skipped the ED's summons for the fifth time in connection with the money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case.

Kejriwal, on February 17, appeared before the Rouse Avenue Court via video conferencing following a complaint by the ED over his alleged non-compliance with its summons.

Kejriwal, while appearing virtually, informed the court that he wanted to join the court proceedings physically, but due to the confidence motion and budget sessions, he was unable to attend physically.