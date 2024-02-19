Kalki Dham will be centre of Indian faith: PM

Kalki Dham will be centre of Indian faith: PMFebruary 19, 2024 11:28
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Monday.
PM Modi was seen taking part in the puja rituals part of the foundation stone laying ceremony. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Acharya Pramod Krishnam, chairman of Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust were also present at the present at the occasion.
Speaking before the foundation stone was laid Acharya Pramod Krishnam said "Lakhs of devotees will be present here. The world is waiting to hear PM Modi from Kalki Dham. This is a proud moment for our country and 'Sanatana Dharma'... PM Modi is coming here today to lay the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham..."
PM Modi says "...Today, with the devotion of saints and the spirit of the public, the foundation stone of another holy place is being laid. I have had the privilege of laying the foundation stone of the grand Kalki Dham in the presence of acharyas and saints. I am confident that Kalki Dham will emerge as another great centre of the Indian faith..."
TOP STORIES
TCS mcap share in Tata group falls below 50%, a first in more than a decade
Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS') contribution to the overall market capitalisation (mcap) of listed Tata group companies has slipped below 50 per cent for the first time in over a decade. This has happened amid a rally in other Tata...