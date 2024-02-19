RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


In memoriam
February 19, 2024  10:17
image
The Swedish ambassador to Russia, Karin Olofsdotter, lays down flowers in honor of Alexei Navalny by the Solovetsky stone in Moscow, a memorial for the victims of political repression.
TOP STORIES

Are You Having An Emotional Affair?

You can end your marriage and move on with your extramarital partner, but is she willing to do the same as well? No point remaining stuck in limbo for years to come. Make a decision as to your future and move ahead.

Anshula Kapoor's Candid Confessions

After satisfying her inner entrepreneurial urge, Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor turns author and her debut book will be published by Penguin India.

Race To Modernisation: Air Force, Navy Beats Army

The Army has now fallen behind the other two services for four years in a row.

Shivraj, Raje may form own parties if ED...: Kejriwal

Chouhan and Raje were overlooked by the BJP for the chief minister posts in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan respectively despite ensuring the party's return to power in the assembly polls held recently.

'R.I.P Bazball. England has been humiliated'

Ben Stokes's England were panned by former captains after their humiliating 434-run loss against India in the 3rd Test in Rajkot on Sunday.

