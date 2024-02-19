RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'I love you', Navalny's wife on Instagram
February 19, 2024  09:27
image
Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who died mysteriously in prison, posted for the first time on Sunday after her husband's death. 

 Taking to Instagram, Navalnaya posted a picture of herself enjoying a moment with Navalny, two days after his death.

 The caption of the poignant post read, "I Love You." Kira Yarmysh, the spokesperson for the late Russian opposition leader, confirmed Navalny's death and demanded that his body be handed over to his family "immediately." Yarmysh also accused Russian officials of lying to delay the process, CNN reported. 

 Yarmysh's statement comes after the Russian prison service said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's critic, Navalny, died on Friday after he felt 'unwell' during a walk in his prison and fell unconscious. 

The cause of his death is not clear. Navalny had returned to Russia in 2021 from Germany, where he was undergoing treatment after being poisoned with Novichok. 

Upon arrival, Navalny was arrested on charges he dismissed as politically motivated. 

 Reports of Navalny's death sparked outrage, with some Western leaders blaming Putin. US President Joe Biden said that he is "outraged" by the reported death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for Navalny's death.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Congress suffers from Modi phobia'
'Congress suffers from Modi phobia'

'They hate him so much that if PM Modi says the Sun rises in the east the Congress will say the Sun rises in the west.'

When Sudha, Narayana Murthy Broke Up
When Sudha, Narayana Murthy Broke Up

After agonizing over this for weeks, he made a decision. When they met after work one evening, he startled her by blurting out, 'I think we should break up.' A moving excerpt from Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni's An Uncommon Love: The Early...

The Reason Why Dangal's Suhani Died
The Reason Why Dangal's Suhani Died

The sudden demise of actor Suhani Bhatnagar, who made her acting debut in the 2016 blockbuster Dangal, as Aamir Khan's daughter, has left the film industry in shock.

Digital Competition Bill Wants Interoperability
Digital Competition Bill Wants Interoperability

It is being suggested that apps, such as WhatsApp and Telegram, should share their APIs with each other to ensure there is interoperability, just as it exists across email services.

Deepika's Stunning BAFTA Look
Deepika's Stunning BAFTA Look

This is Deepika's first time at the BAFTAs and she treated fans with a glimpse of her look on social media.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances