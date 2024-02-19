RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hindu group seeks scientific survey of MP monument
February 19, 2024  20:34
Bhojshala in Dhar, MP/File image/ANI
A Hindu organisation on Monday approached the Madhya Pradesh high court in Jabalpur seeking a direction to the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a time-bound "scientific investigation" of the disputed monument of Bhojshala in the adjoining Dhar district which it claimed to be a temple of Goddess Vagdevi. 

The ASI, a central government agency, told an Indore bench of the HC that it had no objection to the plea for a scientific investigation/survey of the premises, while the Muslim side opposed the petition. 

Bhojshala is an ASI-protected monument, which Hindus believe is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while the Muslim community treats it as Kamal Maula Mosque. 

According to an ASI order issued on April 7, 2003, Hindus are allowed to worship inside the Bhojshala complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaaz at the site every Friday. 

The bench of Justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Devnarayan Mishra, after hearing the arguments of all parties concerned, reserved its order on the plea filed by a social organisation, 'Hindu Front for Justice', and sought synopsis of a separate case pending in the HC's principal bench at Jabalpur. -- PTI
