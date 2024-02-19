HC nod for BJP's Suvendu to visit Sandeshkhali





The court directed Adhikari to provide a route map of his visit to the state government by this evening.





Justice Kausik Chanda directed the Bharatiya Janata Party leader not to give any provocative speech or create any law and order situation in the restive area.





The court directed the state to provide adequate security to Adhikari, who is the BJP MLA from Nandigram, during his visit to Sandeshkhali, which has been witnessing protests over allegations of sexual atrocities and land grab by some local Trinamool Congress leaders.





Two Trinamool Congress leaders, North 24 Parganas zilla parishad member Shiba Prasad Hazra and local party functionary Uttam Sardar, were arrested by police and have been booked on charges of alleged gangrape and attempt to murder.





Adhikari had moved the high court seeking permission to visit Sandeshkhali and meet people affected by the alleged atrocities. -- PTI

