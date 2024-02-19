RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Farmers reject govt's 5-year MSP proposal
February 19, 2024  21:42
image
Just In: Farmer leaders on Monday rejected the government's proposal over MSP, reports ANI. 

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said, "After the discussion of both forums, it has been decided that if you analyse, there is nothing in the government's proposal...This is not on the favour of farmers. We reject it."

Details soon.
