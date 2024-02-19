Farmers reject govt's 5-year MSP proposal

Farmers reject govt's 5-year MSP proposalFebruary 19, 2024 21:42
Just In: Farmer leaders on Monday rejected the government's proposal over MSP, reports ANI.
Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said, "After the discussion of both forums, it has been decided that if you analyse, there is nothing in the government's proposal...This is not on the favour of farmers. We reject it."
Details soon.
