Farmers' 'Delhi chalo' march on hold after meeting with govt
February 19, 2024  08:55
image
As the government proposed the buying of pulses, maize and cotton crops by government agencies at minimum support prices for five years after, farmer leaders said they will discuss the government's proposal in their forums on Monday and Tuesday, and thereafter, decide the next course of action.

On the Centre's proposal, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "We will discuss in our forums on February 19-20 and take the opinion of experts regarding it and accordingly take a decision."

A discussion on loan waivers and other demands is pending and we hope that these will be resolved in the next two days, Pandher said, adding that the 'Delhi Chalo' march is currently on hold, but will resume at 11 am on February 21 if all the issues are not resolved.

The Union ministers and farmer leaders had met earlier on February 8, 12 and 15 but the talks remained inconclusive.

 Protesting farmers from Punjab have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri points on the state's border with Haryana since February 13 when their 'Delhi Chalo' march was halted by police.

 The call for the march was given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha to press their demands.
