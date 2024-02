As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occured at 9: 35 pm.





"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 19-02-2024, 21:35:17 IST, Lat: 35.45 & Long: 74.93, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 148km NW of Kargil, Laddakh," NCS said in a post on X.





More details are awaited. -- ANI

An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude struck the Ladakh region near Kargil on Monday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology.