Congress has no vision: MLA from Raj joins BJP
February 19, 2024  14:54
image
Four-time Congress MLA and former Rajasthan minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya on Monday joined the BJP, in a setback to the grand old party in the state.    

Malviya was welcomed to the BJP by the party's Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh, state unit chief CP Joshi and other leaders. 

After joining the BJP, former Congress leader Mahendrajeet Malviya says, "The only reason for joining the BJP is the development of Vagad region. Only the BJP can do the development. Congress has no vision... If I became an MLA from Congress and then joined the BJP, then how would I still remain an MLA from Congress..."
