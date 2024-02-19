RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Chandigarh mayor polls: RO says he put X marks
February 19, 2024  16:19
AAP protests against the Chandigarh mayoral polls
Chandigarh mayoral polls: Returning Officer Anil Masih appears in the Supreme Court. He says he put 'X' marks on eight 'defaced' ballot papers. Taking a strict view of the alleged defacement of ballot papers during the Chandigarh mayoral election, the Supreme Court has said that the returning officer, Anil Masih, should be prosecuted.

SC says it will peruse ballot papers, entire video  recording of counting of votes at 2 pm on Tuesday. "Horse-trading taking place," says the court and  refuses to accept submission that plea on Chandigarh mayoral polls be heard on some other day.

The SC quizzes Anil Masih, returning officer for Chandigarh mayoral polls, asks why he put 'X' marks on ballot papers.

SC directs administration to provide security to judicial officer to ensure safety of officer and records.
