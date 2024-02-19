Chandigarh mayor polls: RO says he put X marks

SC says it will peruse ballot papers, entire video recording of counting of votes at 2 pm on Tuesday. "Horse-trading taking place," says the court and refuses to accept submission that plea on Chandigarh mayoral polls be heard on some other day.





The SC quizzes Anil Masih, returning officer for Chandigarh mayoral polls, asks why he put 'X' marks on ballot papers.





SC directs administration to provide security to judicial officer to ensure safety of officer and records.