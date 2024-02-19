RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BTech student suffering from depression hangs self in Kota
February 19, 2024  22:07
image
A BTech student who was receiving treatment for depression for the last three years allegedly hanged himself in his house in Ambedkar Nagar in Kota, the police said.

According to the police, the youth called his father an engineer posted in Alwar about his intention to commit suicide on Sunday, following which the latter asked neighbours to check on his son.

The police said the matter came to light in the evening after the father reached their house.

The 23-year-old was receiving treatment for depression for last three years and had attempted suicide in the past, said Rajaram, sub inspector at Kunhari police station.

The police handed over the body to family members after the post-mortem on Monday morning and lodged a case under Section 174 of CrPC for further investigation.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Farmers reject govt's MSP offer, to march to Delhi on Feb 21
Farmers reject govt's MSP offer, to march to Delhi on Feb 21

Farmers leaders taking part in the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation on Monday rejected the Centre's proposal of procuring pulses, maize and cotton at MSP by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in farmers' interest and announced...

'Want to ask Dhoni why I was dropped after scoring a century'
'Want to ask Dhoni why I was dropped after scoring a century'

Manoj Tiwary, who made a century against the West Indies in Chennai in 2011, was dropped for the next 14 matches under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Chandigarh mayoral polls: You will be prosecuted, SC warns officer
Chandigarh mayoral polls: You will be prosecuted, SC warns officer

The bench told Masih that it was clear that he was putting the "X" mark on the ballot papers.

Kamal Nath joining BJP or not? Close aide replies
Kamal Nath joining BJP or not? Close aide replies

Verma said Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath are both not crossing over to the BJP and asserted that the latter will contest the Lok Sabha polls, likely to be held in April-May, from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh as the Congress candidate.

SC calls for Chandigarh mayoral poll ballot papers, video of counting day
SC calls for Chandigarh mayoral poll ballot papers, video of counting day

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud directed the Chandigarh administration on Monday to provide security to the judicial officer, to be appointed by the high court, to ensure the safety of the officer and the records.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances