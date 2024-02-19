BTech student suffering from depression hangs self in Kota





According to the police, the youth called his father an engineer posted in Alwar about his intention to commit suicide on Sunday, following which the latter asked neighbours to check on his son.





The police said the matter came to light in the evening after the father reached their house.





The 23-year-old was receiving treatment for depression for last three years and had attempted suicide in the past, said Rajaram, sub inspector at Kunhari police station.





The police handed over the body to family members after the post-mortem on Monday morning and lodged a case under Section 174 of CrPC for further investigation.

A BTech student who was receiving treatment for depression for the last three years allegedly hanged himself in his house in Ambedkar Nagar in Kota, the police said.