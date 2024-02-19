RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ahead of Modi's visit, Jammu administration bans sale, use of firecrackers
February 19, 2024  23:30
image
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu on Tuesday, the district administration banned the sale, purchase, and use of firecrackers, citing security reasons.  

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the campus of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Jammu on Tuesday.  

"Whereas, it has been made to appear to me by the inputs received from police authorities and also otherwise, that the use of firecrackers may create confusion among the security forces and public while at the same time causing serious breaches of peace and order and disturbance of public tranquilly during the upcoming VVIP visit in District Jammu. It is desirable that any breach that might cause danger to human lives and properties be immediately prevented," an order from Sachin Kumar Vaishya district magistrate of Jammu, said.  

I, IAS district Magistrate, Jammu by exercise of powers vested upon me under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 hereby prohibit the sale/purchase and use of firecrackers in District Jammu. This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain operative till 5 pm on February 20," the order added.  

The institute, whose foundational stone was also laid by the Prime Minister in February 2019, is being established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. -- ANI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

If Navy can ..: SC raps govt, Coast Guard over women's permanent commission
If Navy can ..: SC raps govt, Coast Guard over women's permanent commission

The bench asked whether the Union was still adopting "a patriarchal approach" despite the judgements of the top court on grant of permanent commission to women officers in the three armed forces- Army, Air force and the Navy.

Farmers reject govt's MSP offer, to march to Delhi on Feb 21
Farmers reject govt's MSP offer, to march to Delhi on Feb 21

Farmers leaders taking part in the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation on Monday rejected the Centre's proposal of procuring pulses, maize and cotton at MSP by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in farmers' interest and announced...

England to persist with Bazball despite Rajkot thrashing
England to persist with Bazball despite Rajkot thrashing

Coach Brendon McCullum said England will continue with their attacking Bazball approach in the last two Tests.

Hockey: Sreejesh shines as India edge Spain
Hockey: Sreejesh shines as India edge Spain

Goalkeeper P R Sreejesh's heroics saw India pull off a thrilling 8-7 shootout win against Spain.

Equestrian: Agarwalla wins Paris Olympics quota
Equestrian: Agarwalla wins Paris Olympics quota

Anush Agarwalla was allotted the quota on the basis of his performance in four FEI events.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances