Ahead of Modi's visit, Jammu administration bans sale, use of firecrackers





Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the campus of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Jammu on Tuesday.





"Whereas, it has been made to appear to me by the inputs received from police authorities and also otherwise, that the use of firecrackers may create confusion among the security forces and public while at the same time causing serious breaches of peace and order and disturbance of public tranquilly during the upcoming VVIP visit in District Jammu. It is desirable that any breach that might cause danger to human lives and properties be immediately prevented," an order from Sachin Kumar Vaishya district magistrate of Jammu, said.





I, IAS district Magistrate, Jammu by exercise of powers vested upon me under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 hereby prohibit the sale/purchase and use of firecrackers in District Jammu. This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain operative till 5 pm on February 20," the order added.





The institute, whose foundational stone was also laid by the Prime Minister in February 2019, is being established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. -- ANI

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu on Tuesday, the district administration banned the sale, purchase, and use of firecrackers, citing security reasons.