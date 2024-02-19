10 more held for Haldwani violence, total 68





Those held on Monday include Arbaz who had allegedly supplied materials for making petrol bombs that the rioters had hurled at police personnel and municipal corporation workers.





Nine litres of petrol has been seized from him, the SSP said.





The police officer said 12 out of 16 accused named in the three FIRs lodged after the clashes have been arrested and a search was on to nab the rest.





Violence broke out on February 8 over the demolition of an illegally built madrassa in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani, with locals hurling stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire. -- PTI

