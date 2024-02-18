RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Won't sit silently: JMM MLA on his cabinet exclusion
February 18, 2024  11:56
Jharkhand CM Champai Soren
Jharkhand CM Champai Soren
Disgruntled Jharkhand Mukti Morcha legislator Baidyanath Ram on Sunday said his exclusion from the cabinet of Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren "at the last moment" has "hurt his dignity" and he will "not sit silently".

Ram, the Latehar MLA, said the decision to exclude him from the cabinet has also "hurt the sentiments" of his SC community, who have called a meeting at his residence in the afternoon to decide the future course of action.

"My dignity was hurt. I will not sit silently," Ram told PTI.

As many as eight legislators including JMM supremo Shibu Soren's youngest son Basant Soren have taken oath as ministers in the Champai Soren cabinet.

Ram's name was allegedly dropped from the list at the last minute.

"The decision has also hurt the sentiments of my community. They want a solution. So, they have called a meeting with me at my Ranchi residence in the afternoon to decide on the future course of political action," Ram said.

The legislator claimed that the CM has sought two days' time from him for a decision on the ministerial berth.

"The CM is in Delhi. I hope he brings some positive response when he returns to Ranchi. Otherwise, I will be free to take my decision," he said.
The JMM-led alliance in the state has 47 MLAs (JMM-29, Congress-17 and one RJD) in the 81-member assembly.

The alliance government is in for double challenges after the swearing-in ceremony of the ministers.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3rd Test PHOTOS: Jaiswal's 149 puts India in command
3rd Test PHOTOS: Jaiswal's 149 puts India in command

Images from Day 4 of the third Test between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday

Check out Sarfaraz Khan's heartwarming Insta story
Check out Sarfaraz Khan's heartwarming Insta story

The heartwarming Instagram story encapsulates the special moment between Sarfaraz and the Indian skipper.

Union ministers to hold 4th round of talks with farmers today
Union ministers to hold 4th round of talks with farmers today

A panel of Union ministers will hold a fourth round of talks with farmer leaders in Chandigarh on Sunday over their demands, including loan waiver and bringing an ordinance on giving legal guarantee to a minimum support price (MSP) for...

Pak EC forms high-level panel to probe 'poll rigging'
Pak EC forms high-level panel to probe 'poll rigging'

Pakistan's election commission has formed a high-level committee to probe the explosive allegations levelled by a senior bureaucrat that widespread rigging aided by the judiciary and the top election body happened against jailed former...

Ashwin to rejoin team on Day 4
Ashwin to rejoin team on Day 4

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed the return of lead off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to the Indian side.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances