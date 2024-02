Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal are expecting their first child together.

The 36-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram on Sunday and posted a picture with Natasha, a fashion designer, showing off her baby bump.





"We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love. #myfamilymystrength," Dhawan wrote in the caption.





Dhawan and Dalal, 35, tied the knot in January 2021 after dating for several years. -- PTI