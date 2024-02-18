RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sandeshkhali violence: Bengal govt removes DIG
February 18, 2024  10:40
image
In a major reshuffle in its Indian Police Service cadre, the West Bengal government removed senior officer Sumit Kumar from the post of DIG (Barasat Range) and made him DIG (Security), an official said.

Kumar was replaced by DIG (Malda Range) Bhaskar Mukherjee, he added.   

Kumar's removal came after recent incidents of violence in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district although senior officials in the state government described it as a 'routine shuffle'.

The state government named ADG & IGP, Traffic & Road Safety, Supratim Sarkar as the new ADG & IGP, South Bengal while ADG & IGP (Western Zone) Tripurari Atharv was named the new ADG of state STF.

Ashok Kumar Prasad ADG Bengal STF replaced Atharv.

Joint CP Headquarters of Kolkata Police, Santosh Pandey, was made Additional CP III of the force while Joint CP of Kolkata Police STF, V Solomon Nesakumar, was named the Additional CP-IV of the city police, an order said.

Kolkata Police Joint CP (Establishment) Meeraj Khalid was made Joint CP (Headquarters) while Syed Waquar Raza was named as the Joint CP (Crime).

Abhishek Gupta and Harikrishna Pai were named as the DCs of the North Division and the Port Division respectively.

Rahul De would be the new DC Kolkata Police STF unit, it added.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Pak EC forms high-level panel to probe 'poll rigging'
Pak EC forms high-level panel to probe 'poll rigging'

Pakistan's election commission has formed a high-level committee to probe the explosive allegations levelled by a senior bureaucrat that widespread rigging aided by the judiciary and the top election body happened against jailed former...

Ashwin to rejoin team on Day 4
Ashwin to rejoin team on Day 4

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed the return of lead off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to the Indian side.

Buzz over Kamal Nath, son joining BJP grows stronger
Buzz over Kamal Nath, son joining BJP grows stronger

Political circles were abuzz on Saturday amid speculation that former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath may join the Bhartiya Janata Party.

EPL PIX: Arsenal thrash Burnley; Liverpool cruise
EPL PIX: Arsenal thrash Burnley; Liverpool cruise

Bukayo Saka scored either side of halftime as Arsenal crushed second-bottom Burnley 5-0.

Amid Kamal Nath's BJP switch rumours, MP son drops Cong from X bio
Amid Kamal Nath's BJP switch rumours, MP son drops Cong from X bio

Nakul Nath's move has added fuel to rumours swirling for the last few days that he, along with his father, are defecting to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances