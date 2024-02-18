RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kamal Nath not leaving Cong, got all posts: Digvijaya
February 18, 2024  17:13
image
Amid the buzz over senior Congress leader Kamal Nath's possible switch to the BJP, his party colleague Digvijaya Singh said on Sunday that the veteran leader started his political journey from the the grand old party and he won't leave it.

Singh said he and other Congress leaders were in contact with former MP chief minister Nath.

"We all used to consider Kamal Nath the third son of late prime minister Indira ji (after Sanjay Gandhi and ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi)," the Rajya Sabha member told reporters in Bhopal.

"Kamal Nath ji has always been with the Congress. He is a true Congress leader... He has got all posts, including chief minister, union minister, AICC general secretary and MP Congress chief, Singh said. 

Nath's character is such that he won't yield to the pressure of central agencies ED, I-T or CBI, he said.

"The biggest denial of all such speculation is that Kamal Nath has still not joined the BJP or resigned from the Congress, Singh said.

Nath started his political innings from Congress and won't leave the party, he asserted.

Nath, a nine-time MP from Chhindwara and currently MLA from the seat, was removed as the party's state president following the Congress' dismal performance in the November Assembly polls. 

\The 77-year-old Congress leader arrived in the national capital on Saturday afternoon. His son and MP Nakul Nath dropped Congress from his bio on social media. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shastri praises BCCI's chartered flight for Ashwin
Shastri praises BCCI's chartered flight for Ashwin

Ashwin had left for Chennai hours after reaching the coveted milestone of 500 Test wickets on the second day of the match.

3rd Test PHOTOS: India crush England in epic 434-runs victory
3rd Test PHOTOS: India crush England in epic 434-runs victory

Images from Day 4 of the third Test between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday

Foreign countries also know 'aayega toh...': PM at BJP meet
Foreign countries also know 'aayega toh...': PM at BJP meet

Modi said he is seeking a third term not to enjoy power but to work for the nation. "If I had thought of my home, it would not have been possible to build homes for crores of people," he said.

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman hospitalised after blow to head
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman hospitalised after blow to head

Experienced left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman was on Sunday admitted to a local hospital after suffering a hit on his head by Litton Das during a training session ahead of a Bangladesh Premier League match.

MLAs loyal to Kamal Nath in Delhi amid switch to BJP buzz
MLAs loyal to Kamal Nath in Delhi amid switch to BJP buzz

Three of these MLAs are from Chhindwara, while another three from the region are set to leave for Delhi, sources close to the veteran leader said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances