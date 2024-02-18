RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India needs to grow at 9-10% for 3 decades to be USD 35 trn economy by 2047: Kant
February 18, 2024  20:23
India needs to grow at an annual rate of 9-10 per cent for around three decades and constant innovations to become a USD 35 trillion economy by 2047, India's G-20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Sunday.
   
"We are the fifth largest economy in the world and by 2027 we will surpass Japan and Germany to become the third largest economy in the world. And our aim is that by the time we turn 100 in 2047, India should be a USD 35 trillion economy," Kant said while addressing a session at Mumbai Tech Week (MTW) hosted by Tech Entrepreneurs Association Mumbai (TEAM).
 
Which means, India will become the second largest economy in the world, Kant stated.
 
"And to be a USD 35 trillion economy means that we need to grow year after year for close to three decades by 9-10 per cent annually and this means that we need to do a lot of disruptions and constant innovation," he noted.
 
Kant said that India created the digital identity of 1.4 billion people and technologically the country has leapfrogged.
 
With the liberation of policy by the government which supports start-ups, space and in many other areas, young entrepreneurs should focus on areas like artificial intelligence, logistics, health and education. -- PTI
