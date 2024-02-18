Hemant Soren wouldn't have been in jail, if....: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that had his former Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren joined hands with the BJP, he would not have been in jail.





Kejriwal had a telephonic conversation with Soren's wife Kalpana Murmu Soren, who thanked him for his support.





Taking to X, she said, "Today I had a telephonic conversation with honourable Chief Minister of Delhi Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji. Thanks to Arvind ji that at such time he is with Jharkhandi warrior Hemant ji and the JMM family."





In the post in Hindi, she stressed on the need to come together to fight the "conspiracy" of the BJP.





"Today the entire country is watching the conspiracy of the central government and the BJP. Everyone is upset to see how democracy is being sabotaged in Jharkhand as well as in Delhi and other non-BJP ruled states.

"Together, we have to fight this conspiracy of the central government and the BJP. Jai Johar! Jai Jharkhand!" she said.





Quoting her post, Kejriwal said he stands in solidarity with Soren.





"Kalpana ji, we fully stand with former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren ji. The whole country praises his strength and courage. How he is facing the atrocities of BJP. If today he had gone with the BJP, he would not have been jailed. But he did not leave the path of truth. Salute to him!" he said in the post in Hindi. -- PTI